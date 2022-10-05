The Douglasville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager that has been missing since late September.
Yaron Kathuri, 17, has been missing since Sept. 28, according to police.
He was last seen around 8 a.m. Sept. 28 on Chapel Village Court.
The vehicle that Kathuri was last driving was recovered in the parking lot at Arbor Place Mall.
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said they are still searching for the teen as of late Wednesday evening.
Kathuri’s mother, Vera, told WSB-TV that the family tried to admit him to a mental health facility but was turned away due to a lack of space.
The facility suggested he do outpatient treatment, according to the WSB-TV report.
The missing teen is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 123 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white NASA hoodie and light-blue jeans.
Anyone with any information on Yaron’s whereabouts should contact Douglasville detectives at 678-293-1823 or email gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov.
