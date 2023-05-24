DOUNWS-05-25-23 GRADUATE

Douglas County High senior Natalie Martin will attend George Washington University on a Posse Scholarship. She will be among the 2,072 Douglas County School System graduates receiving diplomas over the next three days during commencement ceremonies at the University of West Georgia.

 Special Photo

Natalie Martin’s college choice was made with her eye towards the future. The Douglas County High senior wants to be a lawyer and has an interest in getting into politics.

It’s only seemed natural that she would attend a college in the Washington, D.C., for the next four years.

