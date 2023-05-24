Natalie Martin’s college choice was made with her eye towards the future. The Douglas County High senior wants to be a lawyer and has an interest in getting into politics.
It’s only seemed natural that she would attend a college in the Washington, D.C., for the next four years.
As a Posse Scholarship recipient, Martin will attend George Washington University free of charge.
She is the county’s only Posse Scholarship recipient this school year.
“I’m really excited about school,” Martin said. “I love the Posse program. You get a career coach and a lot of support.
Martin will be among the 2,072 Douglas County School System graduates who will take part in commencement exercises over the next three days on the University of West Georgia campus.
Douglas County will have the largest graduating class with 480 seniors followed by Alexander at 470 graduates.
In all, the Class of 2023 has earned about $61.4 million in scholarship money.
“I am thrilled to congratulate this year’s Douglas County seniors,” Superintendent Trent North said. “These outstanding students have displayed tremendous character, determination, and achievement. I am immensely proud of what the Class of 2023 has accomplished. I wish them well in their pursuit of lifelong learning and success.”
Martin’s Posse Scholarship is worth about $240,000, but she also sees a lot of advantages of attending school in the nation’s capital.
“They have one of the top International Affairs departments in the country,” Martin said. “It played a big part that the school is in the hub of the nation’s politics. GW has a lot of connections.”
Overall, there are 897 graduates that are eligible for the HOPE Scholarship.
Martin is among the 52 DCHS International Baccalaureate graduates. She credits the program for preparing her for a challenging Posse Scholarship application process.
“I really loved the IB experience,” she said. “It has set me up really well. I think it made me more complete as a student.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.