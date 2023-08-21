A Powder Springs man has been indicted for vehicular homicide.
Olakunle Ashimi, 37, was also indicted for Driving Under the Influence and two counts of driving on the wrong side of the road for a May 29 accident on Interstate 20.
The Memorial Day accident caused the death of Junior Licona-Chavez , a motorcyclist, who died at a nearby hospital following the crash.
A Douglas County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment in 38 criminal cases on Aug. 16, including Ashimi’s case.
Ashimi was denied bond by Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp following his arrest.
Prosecutor Lauren Wallace said during Ashimi’s first appearance bond hearing that the victim’s family opposed bond and is distraught over the loss of their loved one.
Wallace also pointed to numerous substance abuse arrests in Cobb and Paulding counties in her argument for denying bond.
“Judge, our community lost a 21-year-old,” Wallace said. “(Ashimi) has about 20 years of charges from drug use.”
Ashimi’s stepfather, Elijah Smith, pleaded for a bond with heavy restrictions.
According to testimony from Cpl. Mark Campbell of the Georgia State Patrol, Ashimi was driving west on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker No. 29 around 3:48 a.m. on May 29.
Campbell said multiple calls were coming in about a wrong way driver on I-20.
He said Ashimi struck Licona-Chavez’s green Kawasaki motorcycle with his black Lexus. Campbell said that CPR was being performed on the victim while he was en route to a local hospital.
While interviewing Ashimi, Campbell said a strong odor of alcohol was present.
“He had bloodshot eyes and performed poorly on the field sobriety test,” Campbell said.
Ashimi’s blood alcohol level was .083 on the scene of the accident, according to Campbell.
“He couldn’t remember anything,” Campbell said. “He didn’t know where he was coming from or where he was going.”
A 10 a.m. arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 3.
Other indictments include:
• Joseph Maddox, was charged with aggravated child molestation.
• Bradley Swinney, was charged with sexual exploitation of children.
• Reginald Hart, was charged with aggravated assault.
• Torian Wynn, was charged with charged with aggravated assault.
• Alexandra Bonculescu, was charged with theft by shoplifting.
• Robert Smith, Jr., was charged with possession of controlled substance.
• Troy Curb and Sara Stanley, was charged with possession of meth.
• Juan Calderon-Magana, was charged with possession of meth.
• Bilisha Bennett, was charged with aggravated assault.
• Sabir Grant, was charged with aggravated assault.
• Eric Gilley, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Cadarrius Garther, was charged with aggravated assault.
• Ronnie Sorrow, was charged with theft by shoplifting.
• Kamal Skinner, was charged with marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Samuel Bland, was charged with forgery in the third degree.
• Brian Patterson, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Aquil Ward, was charged with theft by shoplifting.
• Jacques Williams, charged with burglary in the first degree.
• Randy Houston, was charged with sale of meth.
• Mika Fulk, was charged with battery.
• Angel Menchaca-Hernandez, Douglas Omedeo, Giovanni Amedeo, and Micah Francis, was charged with felony murder.
• Serena Tomlin, was charged with arson in the first degree.
• Thomas Bailey and Josie Smith, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs.
• John Kitchens, was charged with aggravated assault.
• Timothy Yanetsko, was charged with forgery in the third degree.
• Brittany David, was charged with criminal damage to property.
• Adrian Español, Angel Español, Carolina Español, and Dorotoe Español, were charged with false imprisonment.
• Devon Holman and Jamilah Holman, was charged with exploitation and intimidation of elder person.
• Danielle Blair, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Gabriel Mosier, was charged with criminal damage to property.
• Synquez Roberts, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Dennis Williams, was charged with theft by shoplifting.
• Dvaughtay Barnes and Midelis Martinez, was charged with criminal damages to property.
• Kharon Know, was charged with possession of marijuana more than an ounce.
• Telvin Tucker, was charged with burglary in the second degree.
• Pamela Bryant, Charles Harris, and Sabrina Jarrett, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Yashua Harewood, was charged with aggravated battery.
