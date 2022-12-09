DOUNWS-12-10-22 SHERIFF

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds has asked for an additional 5% raise for his deputies. Deputies and all other county employees are already scheduled to get a 5% raise at the beginning of next year.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is expected to adopt its 2023 budget without an additional 5% raise for deputies that Sheriff Tim Pounds had requested.

Deputies were already scheduled to get a 5% raise along with other county employees, but Pounds put in a request for another 5% for his employees.

