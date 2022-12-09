The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is expected to adopt its 2023 budget without an additional 5% raise for deputies that Sheriff Tim Pounds had requested.
Deputies were already scheduled to get a 5% raise along with other county employees, but Pounds put in a request for another 5% for his employees.
He said a 10% raise is essential in hiring and retaining deputies.
The DCSO is currently down about 40 deputies and other jail personnel.
“If you look across this state, just about every law enforcement agency is short-handed,” Pounds said. “It is getting harder and harder to retain people. You have less folks that want to get into law enforcement. These young folks are chasing that dollar. They can make just as much working at RaceTrac.”
The BOC is expected to vote on a proposed $124.9 budget Tuesday that was presented last month by county Chief Financial Officer Romana Bivins.
Outgoing Commissioner Ann Jones Guider questioned Bivins on why the sheriff’s request for the extra 5% wasn’t part of the proposed budget.
Bivins said there wasn’t enough funding to meet that request.
A couple of years ago, the BOC adopted an ordinance that requires the upcoming year’s budget to not exceed the previous year’s revenue.
The proposed budget is 19.4% higher than the originally adopted 2022 budget, but equal to the expected final amended 2022 budget.
“I would like to know why it was cut from the budget,” Guider said. “As you know, we are in competition from all the surrounding counties. We are 40-something odd deputies short because of the competition.”
Bivins said it would cost the county about $1.3 million annually if an additional 5% raise was given.
“We simply didn’t have the capacity financially to include that,” Bivins said. “That would be a recurring expenditure that we would have to make sure we had funding for, not just 2023 but moving forward as well.”
Bivins said they have a balanced budget and that to include the additional raises would mean making a cut somewhere else in the budget.
Guider suggested using some of the fund balance to give the raises.
“I certainly wouldn’t recommend using fund balance to pay that because it is a recurring cost,” Bivins said. “We would still have to find an additional $1.3 million in addition to the other $6 or $7 million we would have to find already.”
The county has about $35 million in reserves, double the amount that is suggested they keep in reserves.
“We did have some money available, we are above the threshold of the 15% that is suggested we have in reserve,” Guider said. “We say we don’t want to touch the fund balance, but what is the fund balance for but service to the people. And what’s more important to the people but law and order.”
Pounds said with new apartments being built the county will likely add more crime.
“We got to have some protection,” Pounds said. “This puts the sheriff in a bad situation. We got to have the tools to do a job. I was elected by the people to protect them. I appreciate Ann fighting for us.”
Guider said no one wants to see crime rising in the county.
“Nobody wants to live in a society without law and order, I guarantee,” Guider said. “When it comes down to it, unless they got their own private body guards or walls around their houses.”
Pounds said the BOC has done a lot for his department and wants it to continue.
“They have done a lot for us, and this is just a continuation,” Pounds said. “But you’ve got to take care of what takes care of you.”
