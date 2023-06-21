The Villa Rica Police Department has become the center of scrutiny regarding the targets that were used during its Firearms Safety Class held on June 17.
VRPD shared photos and videos from the class in which every target that was used resembled a middle-aged black man.
Members of the community expressed outrage on social media by the decision of the target that was used.
“The Villa Rica Police Department strives to be conscious of how our relationship with our community members has a direct impact on our effectiveness within the community we serve,” VRPD Chief said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The targets, which were sold to Villa Rica by Law Enforcement Targets, Inc., are listed on the company’s website as “IALEFI,” which signifies the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors.
According to the description, the training targets are designed specifically for IALEFI. The Carrollton Times-Georgian reached out to the manufacturer but was unable to obtain a response from the company.
“The targets utilized in our recent firearms class depict realistic human images and were part of a package, which included target images of people from various ethnic groups,” Mansour said. “It was never our intention to be insensitive, inflammatory, or offensive to anyone.”
Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal also commented on the issue.
“I’d like to speak to you about the offensive post on the Villa Rica Police Department Facebook page that so many have commented on,” McDougal stated. “I am personally embarrassed by it, and as soon as it was brought to my attention last night, I and other city staff began to address this situation.”
McDougal promised an investigation.
“This administration will be asking our human resources director and the city attorney to select an outside organization to review how this entire incident came about, not just the post itself,” he said.
McDougal also said that the VRPD would be removing the photos.
“Meanwhile, we are removing the video and images from the post but I have directed that the comments to remain so that people can freely express their opinions about it.”
Since the statement was issued the photos have been deleted from the page as McDougal said.
“This incident does not reflect the values of this community,” McDougal continued, “and I will keep you informed as this process continues.”
Dominque Conteh, the President of the Carroll County NAACP, gave a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the upcoming steps from the Carroll County NAACP leadership.
“We are in the process of sending the Villa Rica Police Department Chief Mansour, Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal, Councilmember Shirley Marchman, along with the City Manager Tom Barber a notice press release requesting immediately for us to have a sit-down meeting with them pertaining to this unfortunate matter this week.”
Conteh also mentioned that Georgia NAACP president Gerald Griggs would join the Carroll County NAACP at the meeting.
Conteh described the incident as, “Unbecoming, insensitive and lacking the tone that needs to be set by a public service.”
