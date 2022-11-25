Rap artist Asian Doll has entered into a pretrial diversion program after a recent arrest in Douglas County that stemmed from earlier charges.
Asian Doll, whose real named is Misharron Allen, was arrested Oct. 29 during a traffic stop for speeding and having an invalid driver’s license when it was discovered she had a bench warrant from a previous arrest.
She was booked into the Douglas County jail and released the next day on a $1,500 bond.
In September of 2020, the 25-year-old Dallas, Texas-based rapper was arrested on disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer charges.
Allen’s case went through the Douglas County solicitor-general’s office, and the pretrial diversion program’s order was signed on Nov. 5, 2022.
Allen had three different addresses, including a Douglasville residence, on various court documents.
Following the October arrest, Allen worked out her participation in the pretrial diversion program, which included a fee, class and community service hours.
According to the two-count indictment from 2020, Allen refused to follow the commands of a Douglasville Police officer and step away from her vehicle.
The warrant stated that she attempted to discard evidence by removing ‘the marijuana from the car’ and throwing it onto the road.
An arrest warrant stated that she had to be ‘physically moved away from the open car door.’
Terms of the pretrial diversion call for Allen to pay a $300 fee for the program. She is also required to complete 12 hours of anger management classes and perform 40 hours of community service for a nonprofit organization.
Solicitor-General Sonya Compton said that as of Tuesday Allen hadn’t paid her fee yet. Compton said Allen could donate $400 to the Solicitor’s Outreach Program (SOP) in lieu of the community service requirement.
Allen and her attorney signed the pretrial diversion along with the assistant solicitor-general earlier this month.
Pretrial diversion participants can perform the community service hours outside the county as long as they provide official documentation from the program.
Allen is expected back in traffic court on Jan. 13 to face the speeding and driving without license charges.
