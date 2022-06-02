At a graduation ceremony held on May 26th, The Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia recognized 100 graduates of the Georgia Certified Public Managers (CPM) program. These leaders, who represent public organizations from all over Georgia and surrounding areas, completed a rigorous study of management science with a focus on leadership in the public sector, maintaining high ethical standards, leading through innovation, and serving the public interest.
Among the 2022 graduating class were two City of Douglasville staff members. Community Development Director Shayla Reed and Community Relations Director Jason Post both achieved their CPM designation and will join the growing ranks of Certified Public Managers serving the City of Douglasville.
“As a 2020 graduate of this program and from serving on the advisory committee for the past two classes, I can say firsthand that the knowledge gained through this class will not only help these individuals grow and develop as leaders, but it will also enable them to better serve our community,” explains Chelsea Jackson, City of Douglasville Assistant City Manager.
Graduates from the program also have the ability to become members of the American Academy of Certified Public Managers offering opportunities for continued professional development and training.
About the Certified Public Manager Program
The Certified Public Manager® program is a nationally accredited comprehensive management development program open to managers in federal, state, and local government agencies. Some states also open enrollment to non-profit organizations. The program’s primary goal is to improve the performance of public sector managers and the organizational performance of state, local, and federal governments.
The University of Georgia's Certified Public Manager (CPM) program is an accredited member of the National CPM Consortium. Formed in 1979, the national program is represented by members across the United States and internationally.
