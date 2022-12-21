DOUNWS-12-22-22 JUDGE

Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese spoke at a Douglas County accountability court graduation two years ago. Reese, center, is pictured with State Court Judges Eddie Barker and Brian Fortner.

 Special Photo

When the Douglas County courts were looking for a speaker for their accountability court graduation, State Court Judge Brian Fortner reached out to Clyde Reese.

Reese, a Lithia Springs resident and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge, gladly accepted the invitation.

