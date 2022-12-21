When the Douglas County courts were looking for a speaker for their accountability court graduation, State Court Judge Brian Fortner reached out to Clyde Reese.
Reese, a Lithia Springs resident and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge, gladly accepted the invitation.
The longtime judge died Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay. He was 64. No cause of death has been given.
Reese is remembered as a “warm and caring person” to those who knew him.
“I got to know him, and he seemed like a real good guy,” said Fortner. “He was happy to come speak to our accountability court. He was very willing to talk about the program.”
Reese made history growing up in the Atlanta area. He and two of his cousins integrated Pace Academy in 1969, and he graduated in 1976.
Reese was also a member of the school’s basketball team.
Current Pace coach Sharman White met Reese two years ago when he spoke at the team’s banquet.
Reese was a supporter of the athletic program and frequently attended games.
The judge was supposed to be a Pace home game Dec. 17 after exchanging text messages with White.
Reese also served on the school’s board of trustees.
“He really supported me and my program,” White said. “After we won the state title two years ago, he reached out to me. He had a lot of pride in being a former Pace basketball player and student.”
After attending Georgia State University, Reese spent 13 years working in residential real estate in the southwest Atlanta area. His family operated Brown and Reese Realty, one of the first Black-owned residential brokerage firms in Atlanta.
Reese then decided to pursue a legal career, obtaining his law degree from Mercer University in 1996. He first worked as an assistant state attorney general in the regulated industries section. This led him to later specialize as a private attorney in healthcare-related cases.
Reese’s unexpected death has shocked the legal community.
“I never got a chance to know him personally, however, I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of his passing,” Douglas County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams said. “ I’m sure our judicial community as well as our Douglas County community will feel the absence of this legal giant.”
Superior Court Judge Deah Warren shared her colleague’s sentiments.
“Judge Reese was a dedicated public servant and respected jurist,” Warren said. “From his anchor in Douglas County, he positively impacted the legal community around the state. He will be missed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.