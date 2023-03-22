Two state senators have proposed naming a portion of Highway 92 in honor of a longtime Douglas County coaching legend.
Senators Kim Jackson and Donzella James introduced Senate Resolution 319 to name a portion of the road in the county after Douglas County High teacher and coach Chet Forsh.
The bill passed through committee and is awaiting a final vote before this year’s legislative session ends next week at the Capitol.
If approved, a portion of Highway 92 from Highway 78 to Interstate 20 will be known as the Coach Forsh Road.
Forsh has taught in the Douglas County School System for 50 years. He has been the school’s girls basketball coach for 43 years.
James called it a fitting honor to Forsh and his family.
“He is a very special person,” James said. “For a person to teach 50 years shows a lot of dedication.”
During his time as the girls basketball coach, Forsh has won close to 700 games and taken the program to the state tournament 19 times, including three semifinals appearances.
Forsh had an an eight-year streak of more than 20 victories in a season.
In 1979, Forsh established the school’s first girl’s cross country team.
“I don’t do this for awards or honors,” Forsh said. “It would be a privilege if a road is named after me. I teach and coach for the students.”
For over 30 years, Forsh has organized the county’s Special Olympics.
“Having a road named after him will be part of a legacy honoring his many accomplishments,” James said. “Coach Forsh’s name will live on. We need to do more than just hand him a piece of paper when he retires. This is one of the highest honors you can give a citizen.”
Forsh said Wednesday that he has signed a new contract to continue teaching and coaching in the 2023-24 school year.
