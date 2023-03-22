DOUNWS-03-23-23 FORSH

A resolution in the state Senate seeks to name a portion of Highway 92 after longtime Douglas County High coach Chet Forsh.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Two state senators have proposed naming a portion of Highway 92 in honor of a longtime Douglas County coaching legend.

Senators Kim Jackson and Donzella James introduced Senate Resolution 319 to name a portion of the road in the county after Douglas County High teacher and coach Chet Forsh.

