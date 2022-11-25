During her welcoming remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Home Chef earlier this month, Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson referenced the word ‘family’ several times.
Robinson welcomed the meal delivery company owned by Kroger and its employees into the Douglasville ‘family’ and thanked them for the memories they will create at the ceremony on Nov. 17.
“You bring families together and that helps to make memories,” Robinson said. “We are excited about you coming to Douglasville and Douglas County. We are excited that you have decided to invest in Douglasville.”
According to Chris Pumphrey, president of Elevate Douglas, that investment will bring about 700 jobs to the area and a partnership with Mercer University’s Douglas County campus.
In addition, Pumphrey said that $600 million in new property taxes over the next 10 years will be one of its impacts.
“You are bringing growth and sustainability to the area,” Pumphrey said.
“We are looking forward to your partnership with the city,” said Councilman Howard Estes, who represents Ward 5 where the Home Chef facility is located.
This will be Home Chef’s third facility, its first in the South, and the first full service kitchen.
“Our Atlanta facility is a foundational part of delivering high-quality meals to our customers in the South and beyond,” said Erik Jensen, Home Chef’s CEO. “This brand new center will make our production and distribution even more efficient, so we can continue to bring fans easy, delicious recipes.”
The facility, which is located off of Thornton Road, has 181,000 square feet of space, with 90% of the space for food preparation and the other 10% for office space.
The company was founded in 2013, and Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence.
“We will do about one million meals per week,” Home Chef COO Scott Fratzke said. “We could not have done all of this without the city of Douglasville, the Douglas County Chamber and many other individuals. We are excited about our relationship that we are going to build. There is a lot of growth and opportunities that will come out of this building.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.