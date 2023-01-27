Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson announced during a kickoff fundraiser Thursday that she is running for a third term.
Robinson said she wanted to see several projects that have been started during her two terms get finished.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson announced during a kickoff fundraiser Thursday that she is running for a third term.
Robinson said she wanted to see several projects that have been started during her two terms get finished.
“I want to see the projects we started come to fruition,” Robinson said.
Unlike her 2019 reelection campaign when she ran unopposed, Robinson will have at least one challenger this time.
Former Douglasville City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Segal announced earlier this week that he will campaign for the seat.
Segal was elected to the council in 2015 and served a four-year term as a representative from Ward 5, which covers the east side of the city. He did not seek reelection in 2019.
Robinson said being a former collegiate cheerleader and track and field participant has built a competitive spirit in her.
“I’ve been competing since I was in middle school,” Robinson said. “I’m a veteran and former federal law enforcement agent. I know about competition.”
In 2011, she lost a bid for a city council seat.
“I know there is a flip side to winning,” Robinson said. “I’m not afraid to lose. I came back from 2011, and learned that you always got to compete.”
Robinson said she is proud of the work that she and the city council have done in development.
“The city has experience some tremendous development,” Robinson said. “The staff has put in the work, and we are seeing the development. The biggest thing is that we all respect each other.”
If she is reelected, Robinson said she will continue to work on bringing the city together and seeing that all citizens experience some prosperity.
“I want to see prosperity for everyone,” Robinson said. “I want everyone to come together. It doesn’t matter if you live on Highway 5, Campbellton Street or Chapel Hill Road, we are the same Douglasville. We want every place to look like Douglasville.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.