Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 2:40 am
As the GreyStone Amphitheater prepares to host its last concert of the year, city officials say they are getting positive feedback on the facility.
Country singer LeAnn Rimes will close out the schedule Saturday.
Award-winning singer Gladys Knight opened the amphitheater on Sept. 2 and jazz musician Boney James performed last weekend.
“We have fixed a few things from the concerts,” said Samantha Rosado, assistant conference center and tourism director for the city.
Rosado gave an update on the Town Green during Monday’s Rotary Club of Douglas County meeting at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Rosado said the spring concert series will be released soon.
She said a booking company helps secure the talent from suggestions that are made by the city.
The amphitheater holds 3,500 guests with additional capacity on the bridge, patio and roof.
Concert goers can park at the nearby parking deck or utilize shuttles from Whitley-Garner Funeral Home and Douglas County High.
“The shuttles went really well,” Rosado said.
Rosado said the amphitheater is part of Phase I of the Town Green project.
The upcoming projects will include condos, retail shops and a gym.
“We are excited with the possibilities that will happen at the Town Green,” Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said.
Rosado said the fences around the Town Green will remain up for a little longer while some construction is wrapping up.
“It’s a park, and we will soon turn it over to the citizens,” she said.
The Town Green also features a splash pad and play area.
Rosado said the amphitheater will begin being rented out to groups starting in 2024, provided they have an acceptable security plan.
