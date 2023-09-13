DOUNWS-09-14-23 ROTARY

Samantha Rosado, assistant conference center and tourism director for Douglasville, gave an update on the new GreyStone Amphitheater during Monday’s Rotary Club of Douglas County meeting.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

As the GreyStone Amphitheater prepares to host its last concert of the year, city officials say they are getting positive feedback on the facility.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes will close out the schedule Saturday.