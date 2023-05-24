DOUNWS-05-25-23 ROTARY

Douglas County and Douglasville law enforcement and first responders were honored at the Rotary Club of Douglas County’s annual Public Service Awards Luncheon at the Douglasville Conference Center. Officer Daniel Harris was named Officer of the Year, Chris Reeves was named Deputy of the Year (receiving his award is his wife Heather), James Queen was named E-911 Operator of the Year while Jenny Molina was chosen the EMS Provider of the Year. Wesley Corkill was named the Firefighter of the Year.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The Rotary Club of Douglas County honored a special group of city and county employees at its May 15 Public Service Awards Luncheon at the Douglasville Conference Center.

Local first responders and law enforcement officers were highlighted for their work in serving the community.

