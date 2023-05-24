The Rotary Club of Douglas County honored a special group of city and county employees at its May 15 Public Service Awards Luncheon at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Local first responders and law enforcement officers were highlighted for their work in serving the community.
“We just wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you for all your work,” Rotarian John Baker said.
Jenny Molina was chosen the EMS Provider of the Year while Wesley Corkill was named the Firefighter of the Year.
Corkill started in 2014 as a Life Safety Educator/Fire Inspector. He later pursued the opportunity to become a certified firefighter in 2022.
Molina serves as a provisional Sergeant at Fire Station No. 7.
On April 28, Wellstar Douglas Hospital recognized her for her care of a patient who was developing symptoms of a pending heart attack.
Molina was part of the first responders’ team that caught the developing heart attack and saved the patient’s life.
Officer Daniel Harris of the Douglasville Police Department was named the Officer of the Year.
Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks praised him for the work he has done since joining the department in 2021.
He is an Air Force veteran.
Sgt. Chris Reeves of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was named deputy of the year.
Reeves, a Chapel Hill High graduate, joined the DCSO in 2005 and is currently with the traffic unit.
James Queen was named E911 Operator of the Year.
