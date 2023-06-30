Dawn de Klerk has found a way to honor the running legacy of Jimmy Haddle and raise money for his favorite charity.
This coming Tuesday’s Peachtree Road Race would have been the 50th for Haddle in the world’s largest 10K.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dawn de Klerk has found a way to honor the running legacy of Jimmy Haddle and raise money for his favorite charity.
This coming Tuesday’s Peachtree Road Race would have been the 50th for Haddle in the world’s largest 10K.
Haddle died last July, a couple weeks after the Peachtree Road Race.
To honor Haddle’s legacy, a group of 49 individuals will run the race wearing one of his Peachtree Road Race T-shirts.
Sales from the T-shirts helped raise funds for Loving Hands Ministry, a charity Haddle helped start.
“It is wonderful to see this, knowing his heart will continue to run the Peachtree,” said the Rev. Roger Vest of First United Methodist Church.
Several runners gathered in the parking lot at Loving Hands to announce the event.
A local radio station presented Loving Hands with a $2,500 check in Haddle’s honor.
In addition, FISH 104.7 had a cut-out of Haddle made. It is strapped to a backpack.
Rick Scott, who will be running in his first Peachtree, will wear the cut-out during the race.
“My first one will be a great one,” Scott said. “Now, I will have to do this the rest of my life.”
Haddle is credited with bringing the running boom to the Douglasville area.
Kip Berry, a longtime friend of Haddle, calls him the ‘Frank Shorter’ of Douglas County.
Shorter won two Olympic medals in the 1970s and is credit with igniting the running boom in the United States.
Berry will wear Haddle’s first Peachtree T-shirt during Tuesday’s race.
“I’m doing this just for Jimmy,” said Berry, who had stopped running in the race because of knee problems.
“We ran in the race 35 times together,” Berry said. “I stopped but Jimmy kept on going. This is a great honor for Jimmy.”
Lloyd Chambers ran in the Peachtree 36 times but stopped a few years ago.
He will run Tuesday’s race wearing Haddle’s 1977 shirt.
“I wouldn’t miss this,” Chambers said. “I’m proud they are doing this.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.