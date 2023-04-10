The company at the center of a bid-rigging case that resulted in three Douglas County elected officials being suspended is still doing business with the county.
S&A Express, which also goes by S and A Trans, is still handling the janitorial services for two county government facilities, according to county documents obtained by the Sentinel via an Open Records Act request.
S&A Express manager Anthony Knight, Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, Tax Commissioner Greg Baker and former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock were indicted on bid-rigging charges by a grand jury Feb. 24. Jones was also indicted for lying to the GBI.
Jones and Mitchell were suspended last week by Gov. Brian Kemp. Baker had not been suspended as of Sentinel press time Monday.
In 2018, S&A Express was given the contract for what was at the time the new county annex on Fairburn Road for $2,100 a month. That contract was at the center of the bid-rigging indictments.
In 2021, the company signed a $4,160 contract to clean the building.
Later in 2021, the contract was amended to include the Coroner’s Office on Club Drive.
The agreement for the coroner called for S&A Express to be paid $2,800 per month out of the Coroner’s Office budget.
During 2016 and 2020, Knight was heavily involved in Jones’ election and re-election campaigns.
Knight was paid $5,010 for various duties including installation and removal of election signs, according to Jones’ Campaign Contribution Disclosure Reports from those years.
The amount also included mileage/gas and maintenance, according to the CCDRs.
Jones was first elected to office in 2016 when she defeated longtime Commission Chairman Tom Worthan.
She won a re-election bid in 2020 and was serving a second term prior to being removed on April 5 by Kemp. Baker was also first elected in 2016 and Mitchell was first elected in 2010.
