A long taxicab drive landed a South Carolina man in the Douglas County jail after non-payment for services.
Antoine Ferguson, 46, was arrested for theft of services last month after taking a four hour taxi ride from Savannah to Villa Rica.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A long taxicab drive landed a South Carolina man in the Douglas County jail after non-payment for services.
Antoine Ferguson, 46, was arrested for theft of services last month after taking a four hour taxi ride from Savannah to Villa Rica.
Ferguson failed to pay the $920 fee for the ride from Savannah to a Villa Rica address, according to court documents.
Ferguson was arrested at 138 Connors Road in Villa Rica, the address where he was dropped off, according to the arrest warrant.
He arrived at the Villa Rica address between 5 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 before being arrested, according to the warrant.
The warrant stated that Ferguson ‘obtained services’ knowing he was ‘unable to provide compensation’ for the services.
He was granted a $4,000 bond, but remains in the county jail.
There was a South Carolina address listed on his arrest warrant.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.