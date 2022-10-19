In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the S.H.A.R.E. House will hold its annual candlelight vigil Thursday evening.
Douglas County Solicitor General Sonya Compton will serve as the keynote speaker. This year’s theme is “Awareness plus Action Brings HOPE.”
The ceremony will start at 7 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church on Rose Avenue.
“We have always supported the S.H.A.R.E. House,” Compton said. “I will speak from a biblical sense for the program.”
In addition to Compton’s speech, the program will also feature testimonials from survivors.
There will be a choir presentation from DCP Pears of Praise and selections from the New Mountain Top Baptist Church choir.
S.H.A.R.E House Executive Director Teresa Smith said this year’s theme supports the many awareness activities that are going on this month.
“It is our hope that through our agency awareness activities that a victim who is living in fear due to abuse can become aware of the services available and begin to have hope of becoming a survivor and free of the abuse,” Smith said.
As part of its activities for the month, S.H.A.R.E House recognized first responders who provide support and protection for the community and families experiencing family violence.
Purple is the theme color for Domestic Violence Awareness. To help promote conversation in the community, some law enforcement cruisers are sporting purple bows.
The winners of the S.H.A.R.E. House children/youth poster contest will also be announced Thursday and members of the community will also be recognized for their support and service to domestic violence victims and S.H.A.R.E. House.
