Douglasville native Savana Sikes will begin her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ole Miss, where she played one season on the softball team.

 Ole Miss Athletics/Special to the Sentinel

Former Chapel Hill High standout Savana Sikes will begin her coaching career on the Ole Miss softball staff.

Sikes played one season at the Oxford, Miss., school after being a graduate transfer from the University of Georgia.