Former Chapel Hill High standout Savana Sikes will begin her coaching career on the Ole Miss softball staff.
Sikes played one season at the Oxford, Miss., school after being a graduate transfer from the University of Georgia.
The Douglasville native had standout careers in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) for both the Rebels and Bulldogs.
She will be a graduate assistant on the Ole Miss coaching staff next season.
Sikes used her final year of college eligibility with the Rebels, and helped the team to the NCAA Tournament.
It was Ole Miss’ sixth straight appearance in the postseason.
“One year in Oxford just wasn’t enough for me,” Sikes said. “I am so excited to work alongside such an amazing coaching staff and group of players. The future for Ole Miss softball is bright, and I’m honored and blessed to be able to be apart of it. Hotty Toddy.”
In here lone season on the Ole Miss team, Sikes started all but one contest.
She posted one of the best offensive seasons of her career, ranking sixth on the team with a .284 batting average and tied for the team lead with 48 hits.
Sikes also led the team with 13 doubles, tied for the fifth-most in a single season in program history, and scored the second most runs on the team, crossing the plate 37 times.
In the field, Sikes assisted the Rebel defense in turning an SEC-leading 26 double plays while registering a .962 fielding percentage with only seven errors in 185 chances.
Sikes signed with Georgia out of high school and had a stellar career in Athens.
She was a four-year starter at Georgia, appearing in 195 games across both the infield and outfield. Sikes recorded a .285 average with 45 hits, including a team-best 12 doubles, and 33 runs scored as a senior.
In 2021, she helped Georgia advance to the Women’s College World Series.
As a freshman, she started all 61 games, driving in 49 runs, the second-most RBI on the team, and scoring 30 more herself.
Prior to Georgia, Sikes was a two-time Douglas County Sentinel Player of the Year, and helped the Panthers to a state title.
She was also the top female golfer in the county during her high school career.
