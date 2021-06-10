Using West Georgia Technical College as the backdrop, Congressman David Scott announced a push to expand federal investment through an expanding the National Apprenticeship Act.
Scott has introduced HB 3445, the Jobs, On-the-Job “Earn-While-You-Learn” Training and Apprenticeships for Young African Americans Act of 2021.
During Tuesday morning’s news conference, the congressman, who represents parts of Douglas County, said he got the ideal about the bill while driving through Atlanta and seeing the ‘water boys’ sell water on the street.
“Organize labor has been the backbone of our country,” Scott said. “Technology is the driving force of our entire economy.”
Scott toured the college’s College and Career Institute welding center.
He joined at the news conference by Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council (IBEW) President James Williams and Kelvin Hill with SMART Transportation Georgia in addition to Rep. William Boddie.
The bill is co-sponsored by 40 Senate members on both sides of the aisles, including seven committee chairman and 18 sub-committee chairman.
“We are working on this together,” Scott said. “This is a timely bill.”
Williams agreed.
“It is an amazing bill,” he said. “Going through this program can earn a person between $70-$100,000 a year with full benefits.”
Scott said the bill creates a competitive grant program to increase African-American and other minority participation in apprenticeship industries and technical occupations.
The bill proposes authorizing appropriations of up to $5 million within the next five years. Scott said the bill also includes recruitment, employment and retention initiatives.
While Scott said the bill targets young African American males, he emphasized that it was for everyone.
“It’s for all our people, regardless of race, creed or color,” he said.
“This bill will help people earn a livable wage,” said Boddie, who has announced his intentions to run for Labor Secretary in the next election.
“This bill is going to help out tremendously with our division, as far as getting people in, getting them trained,” Hill said.
“As the nation emerges from a global pandemic and fights back from an associated economic downturn, demand for American trade workers remains strong,” Scott said. “Registered apprenticeships are a proven path to that economic stability. Hundreds of Douglas County students have transformed their lives at West Georgia Technical College through the power of technical education. These union-backed training programs lead to high-quality and high-paying jobs, and it’s time for Congress and the federal government to do more to expand programs like these right here at home and strengthen and diversify the talent pipeline for registered apprenticeships.”
