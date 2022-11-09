Channing Johnson wasn’t feeling too well on Monday, so his parents held him out of school.
While sitting in the downstairs guest bedroom watching television, Johnson started smelling smoke. He walked into the family’s living room where his mother, Jasmine Martin, was doing a friend’s hair.
Johnson calmly announced that the guest bedroom was on fire. At that moment, the home’s smoke detector began going off. Martin attempted to go to the room, but smoke had engulfed the room.
She quickly instructed Johnson to get his 2-year-old sister and get out of the house.
“I was surprised how calm he was through the whole situation,” Martin said. “He went in the kitchen to look for our fire extinguisher. The smoke was too bad in the room to go back in there.”
When firefighters arrived to the Opal Drive residence, they were able to contain the fire to the first floor of the two-story home.
There were no injuries from the fire, however, the family has been displaced because of the damage.
Douglas County Deputy Fire Chief Eric Phillips said Johnson’s quick thinking and the working smoke detector prevented extensive damage and injuries.
“This is why it is so important to have working smoke alarms in all homes because working smoke alarms in most cases give you time to escape before the fire and smoke spreads,” Phillips said.
Martin was proud of her son, a second-grader at Mount Carmel Elementary School.
Martin’s husband, Aaron, was at the grocery store.
“Channing acted like the man of the house at the time,” Martin said. “I’m so proud of how calm he was. I’m extremely proud.”
During last month’s Trunk-or-Treat event at the courthouse, Johnson recognized some of the firefighters that were at their house.
“He told them that he wanted to be a fireman when he grows up,” Martin said.
An investigation continues into the cause of the fire, but initial indications are that it was an electrical issue. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with housing.
The Douglas County Fire & EMS Department is offering and installing free residential smoke detectors for all Douglas County residents.
For more information, please call Fire Department Headquarters at 770-942-8626.
