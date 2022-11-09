DOUNWS-11-11-22 FIRE

Eight-year-old Channing Johnson, a second-grader at Mount Carmel Elementary, is credited with helping save his family from a house fire.

 Special

Channing Johnson wasn’t feeling too well on Monday, so his parents held him out of school.

While sitting in the downstairs guest bedroom watching television, Johnson started smelling smoke. He walked into the family’s living room where his mother, Jasmine Martin, was doing a friend’s hair.

