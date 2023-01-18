U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-GA, recalled his days of delivering food to the elderly as part of the Meals On Wheels program.
He said the visits to homes extended beyond just dropping off a hot meal and a care package with household items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-GA, recalled his days of delivering food to the elderly as part of the Meals On Wheels program.
He said the visits to homes extended beyond just dropping off a hot meal and a care package with household items.
“It is the visit, that knock on the door, that is a reminder that the community cares,” Ossoff said before a packed room at the Lithia Springs Senior Center on Monday morning.
Ossoff spoke to the county volunteers that were honored for their service during an MLK Service Day Project at the center.
“These meals help provide nutrition to our seniors,” Ossoff said. “I know it means a lot to them. There is a legacy you carry forward by volunteering to this program. We have to focus on loving each other. When I worked for Congressman (John) Lewis, he often talked about building the loving community. This is a beloved community. You have hope, love and you all work together.”
Douglas County Senior Services Director Konswella Gilchrist thanked the volunteers for their time and dedication to the program.
After helping prepare large bags with household items, Ossoff patiently took photos with each of the volunteers and seniors in attendance.
The county uses an annual $584,130.49 grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission to run its home-delivered meal program.
Gilchrist said her department received a new grant of $448,320 from American Rescue Plan Act through the ARC to help serve those on the Home Maker and Home-Delivered Meals waitlists and start a congregate pilot program.
Gilchrist said they provide 3,000 meals each moth and 300 fresh fruit and vegetable baskets each month through the funding.
County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan also thanked the volunteers and said she was a Home-Delivered Meals volunteer when she lived in Hawaii.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones thanked Ossoff for coming to the county for the volunteer recognition program.
“This has made our day in Douglas County,” Jones said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.