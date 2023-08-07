DOUNWS-08-08-23 PAN AM

Former New Manchester High standout Seth Allen won the gold medal at the Pan Am U20 Games this past weekend in Puerto Rico. Allen is a rising sophomore at Purdue University.

 Purdue Athletics

A pair of former Douglas County track and field standouts medaled at the Pan Am U20 Championships this past weekend.

Seth Allen, a rising sophomore at Purdue, won gold in the discus throw on Saturday at Jose A. Figueroa Freire Stadium in Puerto Rico.