A pair of former Douglas County track and field standouts medaled at the Pan Am U20 Championships this past weekend.
Seth Allen, a rising sophomore at Purdue, won gold in the discus throw on Saturday at Jose A. Figueroa Freire Stadium in Puerto Rico.
Skylar Soli, a recent Douglas County High state champion, was runner-up in the hammer throw.
Soli is an incoming freshman at Ole Miss.
Allen was a state champion in the throwing events at New Manchester High before graduation.
Allen was the only competitor at the Pan Am Games to throw at least 60.00 meters, which he did twice. His opening mark of 60.58m proved to be enough for the win, and he closed the competition with a 60.53m on his sixth and final throw. Allen won by more than two meters, as he bested fellow American Brendon See, who was second with a mark of 58.32m.
The victory comes just under one month after Allen won the U20 national title in the discus at the 2023 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 8. That gold medal came with a throw of 60.32 meters.
Soli finished runner-up at the Pan Am U20 Games to Vanderbilt rising sophomore Giavonna Meeks.
