Casey Bethel called it an honor to be asked to speak during a King Day Celebration at a Winston church.
Bethel, a former state teacher of the year and current principal at New Manchester High, will be the keynote speaker at the House of Hope WestPointe Church in Winston.
“It is a huge honor for me,” Bethel said. “Dr. King has done a lot to make my life possible. It is my goal to continue his legacy.”
The service, slated to begin Monday at 2 p.m., is one of several events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will be part of a community clean-up project in Douglasville to honor King’s legacy.
Keep Douglasville Beautiful Director Chan Weeks said the city will be providing litter cleanup supplies for the service event, which will start at Worthan Park.
Participants will gather at the park at 9 a.m. before going into the community. Clean-up efforts will focus on Malone and Church streets.
During last week’s city council meeting, the sorority received a proclamation for adopting those streets and keeping them clean.
“The nearly 300 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., are committed to upholding Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.s legacy of social justice, advocacy and service,” Chapter President Nia Brown said. “It brings us joy to fulfill our mission of providing service to all mankind in Douglasville and all of Douglas County.”
The sorority will also restock the Pink Pantry, a food pantry and clothing closet at Eastside Elementary.
Brown added that the sorority will partner with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Douglas-Carroll-Paulding Alumnae Chapter to provide a financial literacy workshop to teens from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at New Manchester High School.
At House of Hope, Bethel said he will deliver a message that embarks on encouragement and not losing hope.
“Despite all the negativity we see, I still think that we are pressing forward with Dr. King’s dream,” Bethel said. “I really don’t think we are going backwards. There is work to do, and we must remain hopeful.”
Chapel Hill High is hosting the J-4 Sports MLK Holiday Basketball Invitational on Saturday and Monday.
Girls games will take place on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and run through 5:30 p.m.
Monday games will start at 11:30 a.m. and conclude with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off between host Chapel Hill and Douglas County High.
