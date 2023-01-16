DOUNWS-01-17-23 MLK DAY

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority prepared for their to do clean up on Malone and Church streets in Douglasville as part of their MLK Day service day activities.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County Board of Commissioner chair Ramona Jackson Jones recalled growing up in Memphis and the sad feeling she had the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

Jones made her remarks at the MLK Service Day Project that honored the Meals on Wheels volunteers at the Lithia Springs Senior Center.

