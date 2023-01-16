Douglas County Board of Commissioner chair Ramona Jackson Jones recalled growing up in Memphis and the sad feeling she had the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.
Jones made her remarks at the MLK Service Day Project that honored the Meals on Wheels volunteers at the Lithia Springs Senior Center.
Special guest U.S. Senator Jon Oossoff attended the brief ceremony.
Jones said she remembers the 10 p.m. curfew imposed and seeing the National Guard in the city in brief emotional remarks.
“We are celebrating of the greatest men that has ever lived,” Jones said. “I was 10 years old living in Memphis at the time he was assassinated. It was a sad day. I will never forget the feeling I had.”
Jones, Ossoff and several other BOC commissioners helped fill supply bags that were set to be distributed to the elderly in the community.
“We have to judge ourselves by the way we honor our elders,” Ossoff said before the packed room at the senior center. “It is the visit and the knock on the door that reminds our seniors that the community cares for them. Dr. King would be proud of you.”
Earlier in the day Monday, members of the Douglas County Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity gathered at Worthan Park to participate in the Keep Douglasville Beautiful project.
The AKA sorority has adopted Malone and Church streets.
“We are coming together to give back to the community,” Alpha Kappa Alpha member Shekesha Jefferson Owens said. “We want to keep it nice and clean.”
In addition, members of the sorority helped prepare a warm meal and healthcare items for the homeless in the area.
“We have about 283 members that participated in either the clean up, the homeless project or workshop we had,” Owens said.
Keep Douglasville Beautiful Director Chan Weeks said they were excited to partner with the sorority and fraternity in the project on the special day.
“We had about four to five miles or area to cover,” Weeks said. “They are a great access to the community, and we are happy to partner with them. We are always looking for more groups to adopt roads.”
During last week’s city council meeting, the sorority received a proclamation for adopting those streets and keeping them clean.
King was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
“It is a great day of service,” said Thomas McAlpine, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha. “We are honoring the legacy of Brother King by doing the work. We are ready to serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.