After a two-year hiatus, the Georgia Junior Bowl is back.
Five junior football players from the county have been chosen for the game, which is considered one of the premier junior showcase bowl games in the nation.
Updated: December 26, 2022 @ 5:38 pm
Douglas County High has four players that will participate in the contest on Friday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Lakewood Stadium.
In addition, the county will have a team represented in the Georgia Senior Bowl Classic.
Team Douglas will take on a squad of senior players from south Fulton high schools.
The game is scheduled for noon Thursday at Lakewood Stadium.
Both games are sponsored by the Minority Coaches Association of Georgia.
Players selected to the Georgia Junior Bowl game include Douglas County High juniors Isreal Boyce, Richard Freeman, Sire Hardaway and Korey Jordan. Alexander quarterback Jared Echols and linebacker Jayden Cheeks were also selected to play in the game.
Douglas County High coach Johnny White will coach Team Dedication.
White previously was head coach in the game about three years ago, and his team emerged as the winner.
Members of Team Dedication include Echols and Boyce.
Team Commitment will include Jordan, Freeman, Hardaway and Cheeks.
Boyce is an all-region first team selection at defensive back. This past season, he had 49 tackles and four interceptions in 11 games.
Freeman, a defensive back, had 35 tackles and three interceptions in addition to six pass breakups.
Hardaway played in eight of the Tigers 11 games and passed for 2,056 yards and 13 touchdowns. He completed 69% of his passes and averaged 257 yards per game.
Jordan was selected to the all-region second team and had 64 tackles in 10 games. He also had five sacks.
Echols completed 67% of his passes for 2,188 yards and had 18 touchdowns with four interceptions.
Last year, Team Douglas lost to Atlanta Public Schools in its inaugural appearance in the bowl game.
