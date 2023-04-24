The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible fraudulent purchases by county employees using Purchase-cards (P-cards) paid for with taxpayer money.
The county government announced Monday it has put a 100-day pause on the P-card program.
“The only comment we have on the P-cards is that the county filed a report (referencing) fraud involving the P-cards and we are actively investigating,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson told the Sentinel.
Implemented in 2021, the P-cards allowed selected county employees, including county commissioners, to make purchases for county business.
“The vast majority of our employees, managers, and elected officials are using their P-cards as they are intended,” acting County Administrator David Corbin said. “Internal reviews have identified some purchases which do not appear to be for Douglas County business, and we need to complete those reviews, as well as install and test the new program and train our Finance and Procurement teams on the Oversight Systems’ software.”
Last week, the Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Oversight Systems, an Atlanta-based software company, to provide 24-hour real-time monitoring and instant documentation of all P-card use.
During the pause in use of P-cards, officials will review and audit some recent purchases, according to acting county spokesperson Bill Crane.
Crane said there has been an unusually high number of card holders that have lost purchase receipts.
The finance and procurement departments are now under the Financial Service Department after a recent reorganization by the Douglas County government.
There have been questions raised about P-card policy violations and possibly personal expenditures being made, according to a news release from Crane.
P-cards were issued to be used only for county business and are not allowed for personal use or expenses.
The BOC and the county’s workforce of roughly 1,200 are the only ones that have oversight over P-card use, Crane said.
During last week’s work session meeting, BOC Vice-Chair Tarenia Carthan stated that the new oversight system will allow department heads to better set their future budgets.
“It can match up where we are spending and who is spending,” she said.
The contract the BOC approved with Oversight Systems is for $48,750 through December with funds coming from the procurement department’s existing budget.
