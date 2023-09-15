Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds testified Friday before the Judicial Qualifications Commission Hearing Panel that he “absolutely” told Probate Judge Christina Peterson not to allow guests into the courthouse after hours without the mandatory security screening.
One of the 40 JQC ethics violation charges centered around Peterson bringing in a wedding party on April 17, 2021, without the four citizens being screened.
According to Pounds and DCSO Capt. Trent Wilson, Division Commander Court Services, citizens must be screened before entering the courthouse.
Wilson said during testimony Friday that two to four deputies are needed for after-hours events, depending on the size of the party.
“I told her she couldn’t be there without security,” Pounds said from the witness stand at the Cobb County Courthouse.
Wilson said he spoke with Peterson on that Saturday and advised her not to go into the courthouse.
He said he told Peterson to either hold the wedding on the courthouse steps or reschedule it.
Peterson testified that the wedding was scheduled for 1 p.m., while the sheriff’s office said they had it scheduled for 11 a.m.
“There was a miscommunication between her office and building facility maintenance,” Wilson said.
When Peterson arrived at the courthouse on April 17, she saw that a deputy, who was an ordained minister, was conducting a wedding with a party of about 13 people.
Wilson said that he told Peterson that they were both wrong.
The deputy was later disciplined for his actions.
Peterson’s attorney, Lester Tate, pointed out that since Pounds is sheriff that his client’s perceived permission from Pounds to enter the courthouse with the wedding party superseded Wilson’s order.
Wilson acknowledge that Pounds is the boss, but he said he never received a call from the sheriff to allow Peterson’s wedding to proceed in the courthouse.
“As many times as she called me on that Saturday, she never called me back and said, ‘I just got off the phone with Sheriff Pounds and he said I can go in’. Sheriff Pounds didn’t call me and say, ‘Captain Wilson, you get those deputies back up here to that courthouse’. I didn’t get that call.”
Tate moved to strike Wilson remarks. Presiding hearing panel Judge Robert McBurney denied that request.
In earlier testimony, Peterson said Pounds gave her permission to proceed with the wedding.
After the last witness testified late Friday afternoon to wrap-up Day 4 of the ethics hearing, McBurney encouraged both sides to consider a resolution.
JQC Director Courtney Veal identified the need to call at least three more witnesses on behalf of the JQC, including an attorney, litigant and neighbor involved in underlying allegations against Peterson.
“We’ve spent four long days on this,” McBurney said.
Unless an agreement is reached, the hearings will continue at a later date not yet determined.
Peterson faces penalties including possible removal from office if the hearing panel finds against her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.