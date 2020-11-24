Black Friday will look different this year.
With the ongoing pandemic, most consumers will take to the internet to find those savings usually offered on Black Friday.
Health officials have urged people to stay home Thanksgiving Day and not to gather in large crowds as the coronavirus continues to spike throughout most of the country.
Some leading retail experts consumers to adjust to the new look Black Friday shopping.
“All of the Black Friday deals will be available online and almost every deal will ship for free,” said Jon Vincent, founder of EarlyBlackFriday.com, which has been tracking Black Friday the last 15 years.
“While retailers are pushing people to shop online, they do not want to overwhelm their distribution centers.,” he said via email. “By having shoppers do curbside pick up, it allows them to safely get the products to customers all while saving money on shipping and not overwhelming their distribution centers.”
In an attempt to boost holiday sales, most retailers have been running Black Friday deals several weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.
WSB consumer expert Clark Howard said that shoppers can expect Black Friday-type deals for several weeks.
“Look for Black Friday deals for the next several weeks,” Howard said during Monday’s WSB Radio broadcast. “Black Friday will not just be a one day event this holiday season.”
Despite a slow economy and the pandemic, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales to grow.
According to a MarketWatch.com article, the National Retail Federation forecast projects holiday retail sales will grow between 3.6% to 5.2% this year.
Last year’s retail holiday sales increased 4% to $729.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.
Vincent said retailers have beefed up their online production to meet the needs of consumers this holiday season.
He said many retailers are pushing shoppers to go online instead of in-person shopping to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“Retailers have reallocated their inventory too so that the majority of the product stock will be available for their online stores compared to being available in their physical store locations,” Vincent said.
With a vaccine expected to begin rolling out to health care workers and others soon and the majority of the public sometime next year, the return to normalcy could occur in time for next year’s holiday season.
Vincent believes retailers and shoppers will return to their normal way of shopping.
“Once we get through the pandemic, we will see the return of in-store shopping,” he wrote. “I'm sure we'll see crazy videos of people fighting with each other for deals. However, the majority of Black Friday shopping will continue to be done online and that trend will continue in the years to come.”
Since the start of the pandemic, retailers say that online sales have skyrocketed, and they expect that trend to continue through the holiday season.
“Consumers are taking advantage of a variety of offerings from retailers this holiday season including earlier sales promotions and shipping options,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Consumers are focusing on making the holidays special for others but are playing it by ear when it comes to those 'extra' items they might get for themselves.”
