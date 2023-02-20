When the state basketball tournament begins Tuesday evening, the county will be well-represented with six teams.
Alexander and Chapel Hill are top seeds after winning their respective region tournaments over the weekend.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 8:27 pm
It is the second straight season that Chapel Hill has captured a region title.
The Panthers will host Chattahoochee on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. to open the boys state tournament.
Led by region player of the year Braeden Lue, Alexander defeated rival South Paulding for the championship.
The Cougars spent the majority of the season ranked No. 1 in the state.
Alexander will get to host Rome in the first round of the state tournament.
Ironically, Rome and Alexander were in the same region for two school years prior to the recent GHSA reclassification last year.
Chapel Hill entered last week’s Region 5-5A tournament as the No. 3 seed and knocked off No. 2 seed Tri-Cities and top-seed and host Mays for the championship.
The Panthers are 20-8 heading into the state tournament.
Alexander is the only county school to have both its basketball teams make state.
The girls will travel to top-ranked River Ridge tonight for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Lithia Springs girls will make their ninth straight state playoff appearance when it plays at Cobb County’s Kell in the opening round.
The Lions ninth appearance is currently the longest active streak in the county, and second longest in county history.
After a one-year hiatus, Douglas County’s girls are back at state.
The Tigers will host Sequoyah tonight at 6 p.m.
Douglas County had a 14-year playoff appearance snapped last season, which was the longest streak ever in county history.
Led by coach Chet Forsh, the Tigers have been in the state playoffs 15 of the last 16 seasons.
