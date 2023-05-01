Six people have been indicted for a July 2022 murder in the Kroger shopping center parking lot on Hospital Drive.
Abel Santoyo-Santana, Ovicel Santana, Victor Maldonado, Ja’Naya Campbell, Ismael Gomez, and Kevin Valle-Martinez face a seven-count indictment, including two felony murder charges each.
The seven are charged with the July 6 shooting death of Angel Felix in what is described by law enforcement as a ‘drug deal gone bad’ at the Douglas Commons Shopping Center at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road.
Campbell, who was Felix’s girlfriend, and Gomez, were passengers in the deceased’s car.
In addition to the murder charges, the defendants are charged with trafficking cocaine.
The six were among 46 criminal cases where true bills were returned by the April 26 grand jury.
Felix, 21, died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Two book bags were recovered from the scene that contained about 1,315 grams (2.89 pounds) of cocaine and $400 in cash, District Attorney Dalia Racine told Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain during a bond hearing last year.
Three suspects were in a BMW SUV backed into the parking lot near the Kroger.
When Felix arrived at the shopping plaza at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road he backed his Toyota Camry next to the SUV. He exited and entered the passenger side of the SUV with the book bags.
Seconds later, Felix quickly exited the SUV shouting ‘these aren’t the individuals’ as gunfire erupted, according court testimony during a bond hearing.
Racine said Felix was hit by bullets and laid on the ground. His girlfriend, Ja’Naya Campbell, 29, tried to drag his body into the Camry to no avail. She drove off as another passenger in the car, Ismael Gomez, fled on foot.
They would hook up later and head back to Edison, a small-town 175 miles from Douglasville.
Felix arrived in Georgia with Campbell and Gomez went to a relative’s house in south Georgia. The threesome came from Arizona.
Douglasville Police heard the gunfire and arrived within about two minutes to the scene. They followed a blood trail to the McDonald’s.
Here are all of the criminal cases indicted on April 26:
• Kerry Senior, rape.
• James Smith, possession of meth.
• David Ayers, burglary in the second degree.
• Deangelo Cannon, aggravated assault.
• Kenya Wray, identity fraud.
• Justin Thompson, theft by shoplifting.
• Justin Thompson, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Jordan Wright, identity fraud.
• Kyle Cates, possession of controlled substance.
• Zachary Holmes, interference with government property.
• Destinie Gates and Thomas Smith, possession of controlled substance.
• David Robinson and Tiffany Robinson, aggravated battery.
• Andre Mauldin, theft by taking.
• Jessica White, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Joanna Coleman, theft by shoplifting.
• Heather Clark, possession of a controlled substance.
• Mahogany Ford, Leroy Roberts, an Garland Wilson, trafficking in ecstasy.
• Akea Donnell, possession of controlled substance.
• Krista Martin, possession of meth.
• Imelda Farr, obstruction of an officer.
• Tiara Church, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Paschal Anunkem, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Shavonne Giles, theft by shoplifting.
• Marvin Jackson, possession of a controlled substance.
• Britt Bradley, theft by conversion.
• Ervin Adras, theft by taking.
• Taquita Morgan, obstruction of an officer.
• Zackary Jones, possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Crowder, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Antavious Briggs, Timothy Heath, and David Walker, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Daveon Beck, aggravated assault.
• Devontae Bailey, aggravated assault.
• Douglas Rickey, aggravated assault.
• Edwin Goldsberry, terroristic threats.
• Jaime Tyler-Rivera, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Kurtis Cummings, aggravated assault.
• Carlos Johnson, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Jorge Barcenas, cruelty to children in the first degree.
• Darrius Rucker, possession of firearm by first offender probationer.
• Patrice Simmons, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person or resident.
• Terrain Bautista-Lopez, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Ramon Anastacio, Jose Garcia, Alfredo Pineda-Garcia, and Domingo Hernandez, trafficking in cocaine.
• Abel Santoyo-Santana, Ovicel Santana, Victor Maldonado, Ja’Naya Campbell, Ismael Gomez, and Kevin Valle-Martinez, felony murder.
• Torodd Woods, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
• Corey Perkins, aggravated assault.
• Darius Hill, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.