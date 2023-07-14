It wasn’t Skylar Soli’s best performance, but it was enough to qualify the Douglas County High graduate for the national team.
Soli finished runner-up in the hammer throw at the USA Track and Field U20 Nationals to qualify for Team USA.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 12:20 pm
It wasn’t Skylar Soli’s best performance, but it was enough to qualify the Douglas County High graduate for the national team.
Soli finished runner-up in the hammer throw at the USA Track and Field U20 Nationals to qualify for Team USA.
She will compete at next month’s Pan Am U20 Championships in Puerto Rico from Aug. 4-10.
“I’m excited because a lot of preparation went into making this team,” Soli said. “I’m not really surprised about making the team. I’m very happy with the opportunity to compete.”
The Ole Miss signee had a throw of 182-feet, 9 inches to win the silver medal and secure a spot on the team.
“I’ve definitely thrown better,” Soli said. “It was encouraging to see even on a day when I didn’t get a personal record that I was able to make the team.”
The USATF U20 was held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field from July 6-9.
Hayward Field has hosted NCAA Championships and Olympic Trial competitions among other top events.
Soli said it was a great experience to compete at the renowned venue.
To prepare for the competition, Soli’s coaches at Retrain Track and Field Club came up with some unique training methods.
Because the throwing pit at Douglas County High is uneven, Soli stood on plywood to simulate a smooth surface.
“The facilities in Oregon were nice,” she said. “I felt like my coaches had prepared me for the competition.”
Soli is coming off a solid high school career where she won a state title in both the shot put and discus events at the Class 6A state meet.
She was one of three participants from the county that were selected to the Atlanta Track Club All-Metro Track and Field teams.
Soli was one of three participants to be honored in two events. She won the honor in both the shot put and discus events. Soli is ranked 10th in the shot put on the Georgia all-time list for her 47-4.5 winning throw at Wingfoot Night of Champions.
Signing with Ole Miss is sort of a homecoming for Soli, who has previously lived in Oxford.
She attended school in Oxford when her father, Junior Soli, was a part of the Ole Miss football staff.
“I definitely remember my time there,” she said. “I really like the team atmosphere at Ole Miss. I’m going to work with some great coaches.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.