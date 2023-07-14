DOUNWS-07-15-23 TRACK

Recent Douglas County High graduate Skylar Soli made the USA Track and Field U20 Team that will compete in the Pan Am Games next month in Puerto Rico.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

It wasn’t Skylar Soli’s best performance, but it was enough to qualify the Douglas County High graduate for the national team.

Soli finished runner-up in the hammer throw at the USA Track and Field U20 Nationals to qualify for Team USA.