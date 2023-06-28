A computer glitch is being blamed for incorrect property tax assessments that were mailed to approximately 15,000 homeowners in Douglas County.
County spokesman Bill Crane said late Tuesday afternoon that a vendor error is to blame for thousands of homeowners receiving incorrect property tax assessment notices.
The county Appraisal Department sent out property tax assessment notices to more than 54,000 parcels this week.
Because of the software glitch from a new vendor, Tyler Technologies, the property owners’ homestead exemptions were not calculated and included in some of the mailed notifications, the county said.
Crane said about 15,000 homeowners received the incorrect assessments.
Notices of the error are being mailed to all impacted property owners, according to a news release.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this technical error has caused,” Douglas County Chief Appraiser Steve Balfour said. “We are working diligently to notify the impacted property owners and remain committed to not only making this right, but making our team available to address any questions, issues, or concerns in an expeditious manner.”
Only paper notices that were mailed had the errors, the county said. The homestead exemption calculations are correct in the Appraisal Department’s system.
Any property owner wishing to check their correct assessment, including their homestead exemption, may contact the Douglas County Appraisal Department at 770-920-7228.
Property assessment appeal applications remain due by Aug. 7, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.