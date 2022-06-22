A South Carolina man was convicted for statutory rape and other sexual abuse charges involving a family friend.
Abraham Hardy, 39, was found guilty of multiple counts of aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation and statutory rape during a week-long trial.
After hearing testimony and evidence from multiple witnesses, including the minor, the jury swiftly returned guilty verdicts on all 16 counts, according to court documents.
The sexual abuse dated back to 2015 when the victim used to visit Douglasville during spring and summer breaks.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Hardy used his access and relationship with the victim to groom her and ultimately abuse her for a number of years.
The accusations came to light in March 2019, when the victim told her medical provider that she had been sexually assaulted and abused.
Hardy had known the victim since her birth.
According to an arrest warrant, Hardy enticed the victim with “friendship and creating a special bond” over the movie Poltergeist.
He give the victim a DVD of the movie while initiating sexual activity along with cartoon pornography, according to the arrest warrant.
A search of Hardy’s South Carolina home turned up many objects the victim described during the sexual abuse at a home in Douglasville.
The victim’s statements were corroborated by family members and other witnesses which included detailed descriptions of Hardy’s anatomy and piercings, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
According to the release, it was only after the victim “moved away and received counseling that she understood Hardy’s manipulation of her” and was able to gain the strength to tell of the abuse.
Hardy was arrested on Jan. 22, 2020, but was out on a $50,000 bond prior to his trial.
Sentencing will be at a later date as Hardy is facing a maximum time of life in prison.
