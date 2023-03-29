The Douglas County Special Olympics is back.
After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, athletes from several schools competed Wednesday morning at New Manchester High School’s stadium.
There were over 600 athletes that competed in the event.
“We are so excited to be back,” said Cheryl Handley, executive director of Douglas County School System’s Program of Exceptional Children. “COVID may have stopped the event, but it didn’t stop the passion and desire and courage of our athletes.”
Handley called the participants ‘winners.’
“Today is not about winning or losing,” Handley said. “We are here to celebrate the accomplishments of every athlete.”
As the athletes competed in the various events, they were encouraged by their teachers and varsity student-athletes from the high schools.
“I wanted to support the athletes and help out,” said former New Manchester High defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, who has signed to play at Tennessee. “Seeing how these athletes competes gives me motivation. If they can do it, we shouldn’t have no excuse. It motivates you to go out and get it done.”
John Stone, a former Douglas County High principal, said the highlight is seeing the students get their medals.
Stone is president of the Douglas County Kiwanis Club, which is a sponsor of the county’s Special Olympics.
“This is a great experience to be a part of,” Stone said. “It is a joy to see them get that ribbon. They are so happy.”
Handley added: “To all the athletes, thank you for reminding us that anything is possible when you believe in yourself.”
