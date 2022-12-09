After losing in last season’s GHSA flag football finals, the Lithia Springs Lions set out on a mission.
It was a mission to complete what they called unfinished business.
They had warm-up shirts inscribed with the words ‘Unfinished Business’ to be a constant reminder of their goal.
Thursday afternoon at Center Parc Stadium in downtown Atlanta, the Lions finished their business.
Lithia Springs defeated Central-Carroll 14-0 to clinch the Division 2 title.
“It is a wonderful feeling to win the state title,” Lithia Springs coach Kendra Pleasant said. “I’m so proud of my girls.”
The Lithia Springs program is only in its second year of existence and has twice played in the championship game.
Lithia Springs lost 6-0 to Dodge County in triple overtime last season in the finals.
This time, the Lions left with the championship trophy.
“We got back what we lost last year,” Lithia Springs junior Emmani Roberts said. “We came focused and ready.”
Junior wide receiver/defensive back Hannah McIver had an added incentive for the championship.
The title game happened to fall on her birthday. She tightly clinched the trophy inside the locker room as a teammate took a photo to post on social media.
“It took a lot of hard work and dedication to get back to this point,” said McIver, who was named the Area Player of the Year. “We worked for this. In the end, it was all worth it.”
As far as the championship falling on her birthday: “It’s the best birthday present ever,” McIver said.
The Lions finished the season at 19-0 and surrendered only one score all season.
It was the second time this season that Lithia Springs defeated Central-Carroll. In a Nov. 9 matchup at home, Lithia Springs won 19-0.
School Principal Travis Joshua was ecstatic for the team, school and community.
“This is really an indescribable feeling,” he said. “The girls completed what they started out to do. There was no guarantee that they would make it back. It was a testament in the belief that coach has in the girls and the belief the girls have in coach. We always said that the Lions are always hunting for success.”
Lithia Springs jumped to an early 7-0 lead on Nevaeh Shedrick’s touchdown run with 12:12 remaining in the first half.
The Lions kept Central-Carroll out of the end zone before intermission after they drove down to the 1-yard line.
Lithia Springs took over on downs and decided to let the clock run out and headed into the locker room.
A key moment came with 4:40 remaining in the contest and Lithia Springs junior punter Bethany King nailed a punt inside Central-Carroll’s 2-yard line.
The Lithia Springs defense held and got the ball back on a punt.
On a third-down play, Lions quarterback Rashyia Minnex connected with Jayden Graham for a long scoring pass with 1:28 remaining to go up 14-0.
The defense would again hold Central-Carroll on the ensuing drive as the offense got the ball back.
Lithia Spring ran out the clock, and then the celebration began.
“Oh my God, it is just an amazing feeling,” Shedrick said. “I’m just so thankful. We knew where we wanted to be at the end of the season.”
