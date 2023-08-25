A New Manchester High student was arrested for trying to sell marijuana-laced edibles on campus Monday morning.
Janeese Whaley, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance near school, use of communication facilities in a drug transaction and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
A student and parent alerted school administrators, which led to Whaley’s arrest, according to Portia Lake, Douglas County Schools executive director of communications.
“After receiving the initial information, the Douglas County School System Police Department worked closely with school administrators,” Lake said.
“Officers arrested the student and that student now faces criminal charges and possible further legal action.”
According to an arrest warrant, Whaley had seven ‘medium size bags of THC infused fruity pebble treats (edibles)’, she was trying to sell on campus.
The incident happened around 10:52 a.m. Monday, according to the arrest warrant.
Whaley allegedly used an Instagram account via cellphone to initiate the transaction, which is a felony drug offense, according to the warrant.
“Students from New Manchester High School were aware edibles were available for sale,” the felony warrant stated.
“As always, we encourage anyone with information about this or any other incident to contact administrators,” Lake said. “To keep our school community safe, we further encourage families and community members to have open dialogues with students about the severe consequences and risks associated with substance abuse.”
Whaley was given a $7,000 bond during Tuesday morning’s first appearance bond hearing.
