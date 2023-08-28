New Manchester High students Nicholas Allen, Alexsis Alfred and Krista Brown didn’t know what to expect when they stepped off the bus onto a south Georgia college campus.
The threesome admitted Monday during their presentation at the Rotary Club of Douglas County that they were scared and nervous about the experience they were about to embark on.
Through a sponsorship by the civic organization, the students were able to attend the five-day Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, a camp on the Georgia Southwestern University campus in Americus.
“It was a bit overwhelming at first,” Alfred said to the room of Rotarians at the Douglasville Conference Center.
As the day went on, the students grew accustomed to their new surroundings and overcame their fears.
“I looked up to my counselor,” Alfred said. “She has become like a second parent to me. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”
Zachary Adams, a counselor at the camp since 2013, made a presentation to the Rotary Club.
“This is an earned process for the students, and that’s why we include the word ‘awards’,” he said. “The students are fully involved for the five days. It is about growth, getting to know yourself, understanding your gifts and talents.”
The Douglas County School System students went through an application and interview process before being selected.
Overall, there were 102 students representing 38 Rotary clubs throughout the state.
The cost of the camp is $475, which included room and board and snacks. Campers were supplied T-shirts each day as they were broken off into teams.
Adams said the goal for 2024 is to have 132 campers.
Brown said she is a shy person, but learned to open up and express herself more during the camp.
“Overall, I cherish my memories from the camp,” she said. “Most of the students in my group had goals of going into the medical field. I feel that I’ve grown as a person because of the camp.”
In addition to telling about their experiences at the camp, students shared photos with the Rotarians.
“I’m a very sociable guy,” Allen said. “I really enjoyed RYLA. I really appreciate the entire experience. I appreciate you all for giving us this opportunity.”
Applications for the 2024 camp will become available in February and March through each school.
The 2024 camp will run from June 8-12 at Georgia Southwestern.
