Three students from New Manchester High were selected to attend a five-day summer camp sponsored by the Rotary Club of Douglasville. Pictured, from left, are Rotary Club President Tekmekia Gilchrist, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Counselor Zachary Adams, student Alexsis Alfred, student Nicholas Allen, student Krista Brown, and school counselor Pamela Cummings.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

New Manchester High students Nicholas Allen, Alexsis Alfred and Krista Brown didn’t know what to expect when they stepped off the bus onto a south Georgia college campus.

The threesome admitted Monday during their presentation at the Rotary Club of Douglas County that they were scared and nervous about the experience they were about to embark on.