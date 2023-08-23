Four suspects have been arrested for the June 2022 murder of a 46-year-old Douglasville man during what authorities are saying was a home invasion.
Three suspects — Christian Dejerinett, 20, Keyako Moore, 22, and Jermonie Suttles, 21 — are from Jonesboro. The fourth suspect, Dion Williams, 46, is from Charlotte, N.C.
All four were captured in different places through the month of August and charged with murder, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Dejerinett was captured on Aug. 2 in Atlanta while Moore was arrested the same day in Jonesboro. Suttles were arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Aug. 9, and Williams was arrested in his hometown of Charlotte.
Multiple jurisdictions took part in the arrests including the U.S. Department of Justice, Secret Service, FBI, Georgia State Patrol SWAT, Clayton County Fugitive Squad, Chattanooga, Tenn., homicide and fugitive divisions and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg, N.C., homicide and fugitive units.
According to arrest warrants, the four took part in the murder of 46-year-old Corey Myers inside his Birch Landing apartment on the evening of June 6, 2022.
No motive or details were given about the murder.
The Sheriff’s Office worked the case over the last 14 months in Clayton County, New Jersey, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, Florida and North Carolina.
All four suspects were denied bond and remain in the Douglas County jail.
