Tammy Alexander

Tammy Gunter Alexander, 58, of Whitesburg, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

She was born May 2, 1962, in Hall County, the daughter of Carolyn Stamey Miller and the late Bobby Joe Gunter. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Penny Michelle Dorsett. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, James “Jimmy” Alexander.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Min. Tim Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Ephesus Christian Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com.

Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Jul 9
Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
