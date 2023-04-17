As the county continues to deal with the fallout of suspended commissioners and the firing of the fire chief, Douglas County Commission Vice-chair Tarenia Carthan will attempt to emphasize the positives about the county in the annual State of the County speech.
Carthan will make the speech Wednesday at the Douglas County Chamber luncheon at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Development Authority Executive Director Chris Pumphrey will also speak at the event.
“Looking forward to reiterating and emphasizing the positive directions that our county still has going at our State of the County address,” Carthan said in a statement released by the county.
Carthan didn’t respond to questions by the Sentinel about what citizens can expect from her speech or whether she will address the suspensions of Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell by Gov. Brian Kemp and the firing of Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette.
Carthan will likely talk about the development going on in the county and upcoming projects with the 2022 SPLOST.
In the past, the State of the City speech was also given by the mayor at the same event.
However, the city will hold its own event on May 4 at 6 p.m. at the conference center.
Mayor Rochelle Robinson said in a text message last month that she planned on attending the State of the County address.
Jones was originally scheduled to deliver the State of the County address, but she, Mitchell, Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, former Purchasing Director Bill Peacock and business owner Anthony Knight were indicted for bid-rigging on Feb. 24. Kemp suspended Jones and Mitchell earlier this month.
The governor is expected to name replacements for the two commissioners in the coming days.
Jolivette was informed in a March 31 letter from Acting County Administrator David Corbin that his $147,000 a year contract will be terminated effective May 1.
The county launched an investigation into the fire chief office after a Sentinel article pointed out that a firefighter was hired despite a criminal history and remained on the job despite an active bench warrant out of Alabama.
The county has been without a permanent county administrator for two years.
And an Open Records Act request earlier this month by the Sentinel showed that a county employee filed a sexual harassment complaint against District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson.
The female employee claimed that Robinson slapped her on the buttocks and inappropriately touched her during an Uber ride.
The two, along with several other county employees, were in Washington, D.C., for a conference.
An independent investigation found no basis for the claim to move further and suggested that the county employee be given other employment within the county not under Robinson’s supervision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.