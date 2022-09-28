DOUNWS-09-29-22 FOOTBALL

Douglas County will try to continue its push towards the playoffs with a rare Thursday night game. The Tigers travel across the county to take on New Manchester in a Region 5-6A contest.

 Amani Billups/Special to the Sentinel

At the midway point in the season, all five county teams are still in the playoff picture.

Two years ago, all five teams in the county made the postseason in the same year for the first time in county history.

