At the midway point in the season, all five county teams are still in the playoff picture.
Two years ago, all five teams in the county made the postseason in the same year for the first time in county history.
Can they duplicate that accomplishment?
Entering Week 6 of the season, New Manchester is the only team without a win.
The Jaguars will play their second straight county rivalry game as they host Douglas County on Friday.
Alexander will host top-ranked Langston Hughes in a Region 5-6A contest on Friday.
Lithia Springs entertains Villa Rica on Friday.
Chapel Hill, which is 0-2 in the region, is idle this week.
Lions coach Corey Jarvis said that Villa Rica didn’t want to move the game up a day.
After opening the region with a loss to Creekside, the Lions defeated Maynard Jackson last week for a region and homecoming win.
“We have been up and down all season,” Jarvis said. “I’m looking for some consistency in the next five games. I’ve been pleased with the way we have performed so far. The only disappointment was the game against Douglas County. I don’t think we played well in that game.”
Douglas County’s high-powered offense was slowed last week in the loss to Hughes.
The Tigers are looking to get back on track at New Manchester, which has struggled in the first part of the season.
Douglas County quarterback Sire Hardaway is having a breakout season. The junior is one of the top passers in the state with 1,366 yards and nine touchdowns.
Sophomore James Johnson is also having a big season as he is playing multiple positions.
He is second on the team with 21 receptions for a team-leading 474 yards and three touchdowns.
Douglas County coach Johnny White said he is looking for the team to improve upfront if they want a shot at hosting a playoff game.
He said they will be looking to put the best 11 players on the field and some players will have to play both ways.
“At this point in the season, we are in shape,” White said. “No doubt some guys will have to play both ways. We are looking to keep our best 11 on the field.”
