Chapel Hill coach Brad Stephens will get to see some familiar faces during Saturday’s game against South Atlanta.
Prior to taking the Chapel Hill job last season, Stephens spent five years building the Atlanta city school into a region playoff contender.
He took the Hornets to the playoffs four of the five seasons he was there, and led them to their first region title in 2020.
The current senior class were sophomores on that region title team that lost to Bremen in the second round of the playoffs.
“That was a real talented sophomore class that helped us win a region title,” said Stephens, who is in his second-year at Chapel Hill.
The top player returning for South Atlanta, which reached the state quarterfinals last season, is Keyjuan Brown.
The senior running back has committed to Purdue and was a member of the prestigious AJC Super 11 team.
This will be the Hornets season-opener while Chapel Hill defeated Stone Mountain last week at home.
The game is part of the Great Atlanta Bash, which pits Atlanta Public Schools teams against other opponents.
The games will be broadcast live on TV starting with Chapel Hill’s 10 a.m. kickoff at Henderson Stadium in midtown Atlanta.
Douglas County will take on Mays in a 4 p.m. contest.
All five Douglas County School System teams will be in action again this weekend.
Friday evening’s schedule has Lithia Springs playing at Alexander in a non-region contest while New Manchester travels to College Park to take on Banneker.
Last week, Alexander opened the season with a home win over Riverwood while Lithia Springs lost to county rival Douglas County.
Friday’s game will feature a battle between two of the county’s top quarterbacks in Lithia senior Jai’que Hart and Jared Echols of Alexander.
Last week, Echols completed 77% of passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns. Hart threw for two touchdowns and 330 yards in last week’s loss to Douglas County.
Chapel Hill will have its hands full with one of the top running backs in the nation.
Brown led the state last season with 2,757 yards. He is in line to finish his career among the top five Georgia rushers all time and break Jamal Lewis’ Atlanta city record of 4,879 yards in the Saturday’s game. He sits at 4,770 heading into the contest.
“We have to tackle on defense,” Stephens said. “We have to be physical on offense.”
