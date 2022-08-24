DOUNWS-08-25-22 FOOTBALL

Lithia Springs quarterback Jai’que Hart will lead the Lions against Alexander on Friday in a non-region county rivalry contest.

 Amani Billups/Special to the Sentinel

Chapel Hill coach Brad Stephens will get to see some familiar faces during Saturday’s game against South Atlanta.

Prior to taking the Chapel Hill job last season, Stephens spent five years building the Atlanta city school into a region playoff contender.

