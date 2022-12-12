A Lithia Springs High School student was arrested earlier this month for bringing a gun on school property.
Sa’mora Patterson, 17, has been charged with possession of weapon at school and possession of firearm by person under 18 following her Dec. 1 arrest at school by a Douglas County School System police officer.
According to an arrest warrant, Patterson had a handgun inside of her left front pocket.
Another student at the school reported to school administrators that Patterson had a gun on campus.
Patterson admitted to the DCSS officer she had a gun when questioned, according to the search warrant.
DCSS officials say it was an isolated incident and that no students or staff were harmed or threatened.
Patterson was immediately taken into custody and the DCSS police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the incident.
“We have many additional security measures and protocols in place to protect our staff and students,” DCSS spokesperson Portia Lake wrote in an email to the Sentinel. “However, safety is our school community’s responsibility, and we encourage everyone to speak up if they encounter a suspicious or potentially dangerous situation.”
Lake said that the district also encourages students to use the anonymous messaging app to share their safety concerns.
Patterson is out on a $3,000 bond, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.