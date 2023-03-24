A Douglasville teenager has been arrested in connection to a neighborhood fire earlier this month.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 6:46 pm
A Douglasville teenager has been arrested in connection to a neighborhood fire earlier this month.
Because the defendant is a juvenile, his name and age wasn’t released by authorities.
The teen is charged with arson.
The fire occurred in the Brookfield Village neighborhood on March 8.
The arrest, which was made Wednesday, came after the Douglas County Fire/EMS Department got several tips from citizens about a potential witness in the case after issuing a photo seeking assistance.
The fire department responded to a call on March 8 at 1501 Fall Creek Trace around 5:54 p.m. about a fire.
An initial investigation showed that the fire was intentionally set and caused damage to a subdivision playground fence area, according to a fire department news release.
“We are thankful to the citizens who came forth to help solve this case and we hope this sends a message that arson will not be tolerated in Douglas County,” said interim Fire Chief Miles Allen.
No information was given about whether the teen lived in the subdivision.
