A Douglasville teen has been charged in an armed robbery at a gas station on Anneewakee Road that happened Friday morning.
Shamar Pulliam, 17, was arrested for the armed robbery, plus two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of making terroristic threats.
It was Pulliam’s second arrest in a month.
During Friday’s armed robbery at the Exxon on Anneewakee Road, Pulliam is accused of taking $600 from the cash register and four packs of cigarettes at gunpoint.
Although he was dressed in all black and was wearing a ski mask, sheriff’s deputies were able to identify him after he lifted the mask briefly during the robbery.
The robbery was caught on store surveillance cameras.
Investigators identified Pulliam from his July 7 arrest on three charges.
After obtaining a search warrant, investigators were able to recover the clothing and the stolen items from Pulliam’s home.
While making the arrest, Pulliam threatened to kill a deputy and the investigator, according to court testimony.
Pulliam did not speak during his first appearance bond hearing Monday morning, but his father and sister addressed the court.
They both asked that the teenager get a mental health evaluation, which Chief Magistrate Court Judge Susan Camp ordered.
“He was 10 years old when his mother died,” Pulliam’s father told Camp. “He was a very spoiled child. He has just blocked everything out.”
Pulliam’s sister said he was diagnosed with ADHD at a younger age.
“He needs a psychiatric evaluation,” Pulliam’s sister told Camp. “He has no friends or a phone.”
Camp said she wasn’t able to set a bond on the armed robbery because he needs to see a Superior Court judge. He remains in jail awaiting a second bond hearing on the armed robbery charges.
Camp advised the family to get a lawyer.
Pulliam was out on a $11,000 bond from his July arrest on charges of entering auto, loitering and obstruction of law enforcement.
