A Douglasville teenager was indicted on attempted robbery and battery charges stemming from a December incident at a pharmacy.
Jeremiah Raspberry, 19, was among 23 criminal cases that a grand jury returned true bills of indictments on Feb. 10.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Douglasville teenager was indicted on attempted robbery and battery charges stemming from a December incident at a pharmacy.
Jeremiah Raspberry, 19, was among 23 criminal cases that a grand jury returned true bills of indictments on Feb. 10.
According to an arrest warrant, Raspberry physically assaulted the pharmacist as he attempted to steal scheduled narcotics.
The narcotics were stored behind the counter, which is a secured area for employees only, the warrant stated.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, at the Apothecary Shoppe Pharmacy on Prestley Mill Road.
Raspberry was also indicted on battery charges because he hit the pharmacist with a closed fist causing a cut to his upper lip, according to the warrant.
The victim also sustained a bruised knee when he fell to the ground, the warrant stated.
Raspberry remains in jail after his bond was denied.
Also indicted were two men for causing over $500 worth of damage to the Saint Andrews Golf Course in Winston.
Brandon Speegle, 20, of Villa Rica, and Hayden Marron, 20, of Winston, are charged with second degree criminal damage to property.
The arrest warrants stated they used golf carts to ‘slide and spin’ around in several of the golf course fairways during a Feb. 12, 2021 incident.
Here are the other criminal indictment cases:
• Dontelly Dickerson, aggravated battery.
• Jeremy Ferguson and Bill Wilson, possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Holmes, criminal attempt to commit a felony
• Sonji Keith, sale of cocaine.
• Stephen Eidson, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Jeremy Ferguson, of controlled substance.
• Justin Lee, possession of controlled substance.
• Sean Adams, Tyler Robertson and Heather Sears, possession of meth.
• Steven Holland, sexual exploitation of children.
• Dmitrius Lynch, aggravated assault.
• Jerimick Rogers, rape.
• Justin Boyd, aggravated assault.
• Devantre Johnson and Cameron Moses, sale of marijuana.
• Darrius Perkins, aggravated assault.
• Darrius Perkins, battery-family violence.
• Hayden Marron and Brandon Speegle, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Sheod Parks, Cidney Payton and Kyle Summers, possession of controlled substance.
• Derrick Wilson, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Travon Smith, aggravated assault family violence.
• Joshua Knowles, aggravated assault.
• Douglas Helfrich, aggravated assault.
• Cullen Williams, aggravated assault.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.