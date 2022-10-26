When Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark was gathering statistics for a recent presentation, she discovered an alarming trend.
Emergency room visits due to suicide/self-harm attempts for female teens in Douglas County were higher than their male counterparts and exceeded the state rate, according to CDPH.
From 2016-2020, there was an average of 524.7 ER visits due to suicide per 100,000 people by teen girls in Douglas ages 15 to 17, according to statistics from CDPH. That’s more than double the average of 200 suicide-related ER visits by boys in that age range over the same time period.
Girls ages 10-14 had an average 252.2 ER visits for suicide attempts over the five-year period and girls ages 18-19 had an average of 308 visits for suicide attempts.
Boys ages 10-14 had an average of 38 visits and boys ages 18-19 had an average of 198 visits over that time span.
“Suicide is a leading cause of premature death in Douglas County,” said Jazmyn McCloud, the Health Equity and Community Engagement director at CDPH. “The importance of behavioral health has really magnified over the last few years. The date show we have some work do with specific groups of people.”
Memark said during a Douglas County Chamber luncheon that the statistics were so alarming that she shared them with Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North.
“I wanted them to be aware of the trend,” Memark said. “My hope is for them to start looking into (an) intervention program.”
In a recent special report, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted Georgia Bureau of Investigation statistics that show about 67 youth under the age of 18 have died from suicide since November of 2021. That number was up from 55 the previous year, according to GBI data.
The CDC says its data shows that suicide attempts for children ages 12-17 have been on the rise since the pandemic started in 2019.
McCloud said there is no ‘easy answer’ to why it has spiked.
A parent of a Stewart Middle school sixth-grader said her daughter attempted suicide at the beginning of the month. The mother told the Sentinel that her daughter swallowed 20 antidepressant pills and had to be rushed to the emergency room.
Upon release, the 13-year-old female spent a week in an inpatient facility in DeKalb County.
The mother said bullying is what pushed her youngest child to attempt to take her life.
“For some reason, young girls have a high suicide attempt rate,” Memark said.
Some experts contend that this group is more isolated socially.
“The social isolation of this group has played a part,” Department of Behavioral and Developmental Disabilities Director of Suicide Prevention Rachel Holloman said. “We feel like the reduction of their social supports — their churches and their extracurricular activities, sports, you name it, clubs, academic and athletic activities — all that being taken away has contributed to a rise in both suicide attempts and deaths by suicide in regards to the pandemic.”
