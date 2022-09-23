A Gwinnett County teenager already on probation for a prior sex offense was indicted last week along with another teen co-defendant on burglary charges.

Isaac Obermeyer, 18, and Jason Hall, 19, were indicted by a Sept. 16 grand jury in Douglas County on eight counts including second degree burglary, theft by taking, criminal damage to property and reckless driving in connection to business burglaries.

