A Gwinnett County teenager already on probation for a prior sex offense was indicted last week along with another teen co-defendant on burglary charges.
Isaac Obermeyer, 18, and Jason Hall, 19, were indicted by a Sept. 16 grand jury in Douglas County on eight counts including second degree burglary, theft by taking, criminal damage to property and reckless driving in connection to business burglaries.
Obermeyer had an address in Grayson in Gwinnett County listed in court records. Hall had a Hiram address listed on one of his arrest warrants.
The two teenagers were indicted along with 21 other criminal cases.
Hall and Obermeyer are accused of stealing from two business on Veterans Memorial Highway in mid-June.
According to the indictment, the two burglarized the All 1 Service and Decapolis LLC Auto Brokers on June 18 and June 21 of this year.
Obermeyer was sentenced to 10 years probation under the first offenders status on Feb. 16, 2022, on two counts aggravated child molestation charges, according to court documents.
Part of the condition for probation was not to get into another legal troubles.
Obermeyer was charged with performing oral sex on a minor at a Villa Rica residence that was also listed as his residence on the arrest warrant.
The crime took place on April 21, 2019, at an Oakbrook Court address, according to the arrest warrant.
On June 18, 2022, Hall and Obermeyer are accused of breaking into ALL 1 Service at 7468 Bankhead Highway and taking six gas cans and 30 gallons of gasoline from a delivery truck and a gasoline tank, according to the arrest warrant.
They gained access to the property by ramming a gate multiple times with a vehicle, according to the indictment.
The two are accused of a June 21, 2022 burglary at Decapolis LLC Auto Broker where two vehicles were stolen.
Obermeyer is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving for the chase along Highway 5 as he weaved in and out of traffic as speeds that topped 110 mph, according to the indictment.
The indictment stated that Obermeyer crashed into the Arbor Place Mall sign.
He tried to flee on foot following the crash, the indictment stated.
Other indictments include:
• Maurice Walker, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Albert • Puello-Cedeno, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution
• Jonathan Walker, aggravated battery.
• Isaiah Thompson-Scott, home invasion.
• Kelvin Sams, theft by taking.
• Jeremy Edwards, aggravated battery.
• Jason Hall and Isaac Obermeyer, burglary in the second degree.
• William Pilgrim, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Damien Ross, theft by taking.
• Dexter Grogan, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Billy Pearson, aggravated assault.
• Lewis Boyd, Kenneth Eddins, and Willie Graham, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Charles Williams, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Rachel Clark, trafficking meth or amphetamine.
• Ken Schultz, possession of controlled substance.
• David Cali, possession of cocaine.
• Mary Simon, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Jessica Stokes, aggravated assault.
• Mark Monroe-Garcia, aggravated battery.
• Michael Monteleone, aggravated stalking.
