A Temple woman has been indicted for identity fraud against an elderly woman living in Lithia Springs.
Larissa Strawn, 40, has been charged with identity fraud and exploiting a disabled or elder person in an incident that happened earlier this year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 3:03 pm
A Temple woman has been indicted for identity fraud against an elderly woman living in Lithia Springs.
Larissa Strawn, 40, has been charged with identity fraud and exploiting a disabled or elder person in an incident that happened earlier this year.
According to an arrest warrant, Strawn deposited a check into her checking account that belonged to a 68-year-old Lithia Springs woman.
The check contained the victim’s banking account information, the warrant stated. Strawn used identifying information belonging to the victim, which caused the victim to close her account, according to the warrant. It was unclear what relationship Strawn had with the victim.
Strawn was arrested on April 24, 2023, for the Jan. 10 incident that happened on Brownsville Road.
She was granted a $10,000 bond on June 28.
Strawn is scheduled for a Sept. 6 arraignment before Superior Court Judge Deah Warren.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.