Megan Moroney, a 2016 graduate of Alexander High School, scored a country hit with “Tennessee Orange,” a song about falling for someone who roots for the opposing team. Moroney, who went on to graduate from UGA after her time in Douglasville, will be performing in Athens on Saturday.

 Megan Moroney Music via Facebook

Music has always been a part of singer-songwriter Megan Moroney’s life.

Her brother and father played musical instruments. And Moroney recalls on her Facebook page singing Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” at age 10 in the car on the way to school. She even had a chance to open for Womack in Carrollton in 2019.

